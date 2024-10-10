Kate makes first public appearance since completing chemotherapy

Play Brightcove video

Watch as the Prince and Princess of Wales arrive to meet mental health workers in Southport

The Princess of Wales has carried out her first public engagement since she completed chemotherapy, joining the Prince of Wales to visit the community of Southport.

Kate and William first privately met with the families of three children who were killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift themed dance class.

Bebe King, six, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died after the stabbing at the Hart Space in Southport, Merseyside, on July 29.

They then met with emergency service staff who were involved in the response to the attack.

During a visit to Southport Community Centre, they also heard from mental health practitioners who have been working to deliver long-term support to the blue light community.

The Princess of Wales arrives for a visit to Southport Community Centre. Credit: PA

It was the Princess’ first public engagement since she completed her course of preventative chemotherapy.

She wanted to join Prince William for today’s visit because it is important to the couple to show their continued support to the community of Southport, it is understood.

In July, they posted a personal message on social media following the attack which read: “As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through.

"We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack. Thank you to the emergency responders who, despite being met the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community need you most. W & C.”

The Princess of Wales has begun a gradual return to public duties since the completion of her treatment.

In a personal video released last month, she said: “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

Since her message, she has held two official meetings which have been listed in the Court Circular, focusing on her Early Years work and her Christmas Carol Service.

Kate was also photographed hugging 17-year-old Liz Hatton, a photographer with a rare an aggressive form of cancer, during a private meeting at Windsor Castle.

It is also hoped that she will join her family at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

In August, the King visited Southport where he privately met some of those affected by the attack.

Kate was recently pictured hugging 17-year-old cancer patient Liz Hatton in Windsor Castle. Credit: Kensington Palace

He also spent time with staff from Merseyside’s emergency services, local community groups and faith leaders.

The following day, the King held a private meeting at Clarence House with the families of the three girls killed in the attack.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has been charged with the murders of Elsie, Alice and Bebe, as well as the attempted murders of instructor Leanne Lucas, businessman John Hayes and eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.

