The Post Office should not have been involved in administering compensation schemes for sub-postmasters wrongly convicted as a result of the Horizon IT scandal, the organisation's chief executive has said.

Nick Read made the remarks as part of evidence he gave to the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry on Thursday, the second of three days in which he is being questioned.

Mr Read - who will step down as chief executive next year - said the Post Office's involvement in the process "was always going to be difficult" given the "level of trust and confidence that many of the victims will have in the Post Office".

He had earlier told the inquiry he felt it was "astonishing" the Post Office itself was involved in paying compensation.

Mr Read also said he is "unaware" of what progress has been made as part of work to assure current Horizon data is reliable.

The inquiry's lead counsel, Jason Beer KC, asked Mr Read if "further work on Horizon assurance and Horizon data assurance been undertaken to your knowledge?".

Mr Read responded: "Not to my knowledge - I am unaware as to what progress has been made over July, August and September."

During his first day of evidence, Mr Read said he was told not to "dig into the details of the past" by the Post Office's leading lawyer, when he became chief executive of the organisation.

He said in a witness statement discussed at the inquiry: "Private prosecutions were presented to me as a historic issue that had ceased before 2015 and that I did not need to dig into the details of what had happened at Post Office in the past as this conduct had ended."

Mr Read also admitted he was not made aware of the "scale and enormity" of the Horizon IT scandal before taking the top job.

Between 1999 and 2015, over 700 Post Office sub-postmasters were convicted of theft or false accounting and thousands more were forced to make up shortfalls due to a problem with Fujitsu's Horizon software.

Four suicides were blamed on the scandal.

Who is Nick Read?

Nick Read replaced Paula Vennells as Post Office chief executive in 2019, amid mounting criticism of her handling of the Horizon IT scandal.

He had previously headed up Nisa Retail and the now-defunct energy supplier Extra Energy, and, upon joining the Post Office, was set the remit to "right the wrongs of the past".

Mr Read has said he wants to use his appearance at the inquiry to prove that "nothing like this can ever happen again".

But the incumbent head of the Post Office has faced scrutiny over allegations of bullying in the years that have followed Sir Alan Bates leading sub-postmasters to a High Court victory over the organisation in 2019.

The Post Office's former HR director, Jane Davies, has also accused Mr Read of being " obsessed with his pay", and that he repeatedly made threats to resign over the issue.

