Rafael Nadal announces retirement from professional tennis

Rafael Nadal has announced he is set to retire from professional tennis.

The 38-year-old Spaniard revealed the news in a video posted on X.

“Hello everyone. I’m here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis," he said.

Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slam titles, including 14 at the French Open, has struggled with various injuries over the past few years.

He added: “The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations.

“It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make.

“But, in this life, everything has a beginning and an end.”

More to follow...

