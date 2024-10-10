UK Youtuber and rapper Yung Filly charged with rape and assault

British Youtuber and rapper Yung Filly has been arrested on rape and assault charges in Australia.The 29-year-old, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, has been granted bail after appearing at Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday.He is charged with four counts of sexual penetration without consent and three counts of causing bodily harm through assault.He was arrested in Brisbane on Tuesday and extradited to Perth on Wednesday.

Yung Filly and Chunkz won the Mobo Award for Best Media Personality in 2021. Credit: PA

Filly was on tour in Australia.The alleged assault of a woman in her 20s took place on September 28 in a Perth hotel room, after a performance the day before.The social media influencer, who has 1.8 million YouTube subscribers and millions of Instagram and TikTok followers, was granted bail under strict conditions.He was ordered to surrender his passport and must report to police seven days a week.He is also banned from discussing the case online and cannot come within 500 metres of two people identified in the court.

Filly is a host on popular podcast The Chunkz and Filly Show. Credit: PA

Australia's Channel 7 news reports Filly is being represented by Perth barrister Seamus Rafferty SC. The British Colombian rose to social media fame in 2017 and has collaborated with other YouTubers such as KSI and Chunkz.He hosted the BBC show Hot Property and appeared on Channel 4’s The Great Celebrity Bake Off in 2022.He also took part in the charity game Soccer Aid in 2020 alongside other influencers and sports stars.

