Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited 10 Downing Street to lobby Starmer for greater military support.

The two leaders were also joined by NATO boss Mark Rutte for a series of talks.

Starmer said he and Zelenskyy had been "meeting all morning going through the plan for victory".

Zelenskyy's key focus is getting the UK to allow the use of Storm Shadow missiles to hit Russian targets.

The missiles have already been sent to Ukraine, but they can only be used inside Ukrainian borders.

The UK and France supply the missiles, but some components are made by the US - Emmanuel Macron has indiciated he would agree to lifting the ban, while Starmer has privately indiciated he's willing to do so.

But President Biden is understood to be more cautious because of concerns about further escalating the conflict, and all three must sign off on the use of the missiles.

The visit was Zelenskyy’s second trip to Number 10 since Sir Keir came to power after he addressed an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet in July.

The Ukrainian leader and the prime minister met most recently at the United Nations in New York a fortnight ago.

Welcoming Zelenskyy in No 10’s Pillared Room, Starmer said it was “very important we’re able to show our continued commitment to support Ukraine” and it was a chance to “go through the plan, to talk in more detail”.

The pair then held private talks in the Small Dining Room before conversations involving their wider teams.

Defence Secretary John Healey, Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and National Security Adviser Sir Tim Barrow were among the senior figures involved in the meeting with the Ukrainians.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Ahead of Thursday’s visit, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the meeting with Zelenskyy would involve “broad strategic discussions” on UK and allied support for Ukraine during a “crucial period”, rather than specific decisions.

But the Ukrainian leader is likely to once again press for permission to use long-range Storm Shadow missiles to strike the airbases used to launch attacks on his country, as well as other key Russian targets.

Downing Street said on Wednesday that the UK’s position on using Storm Shadow had not changed.

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…