Analysis reveals a quarter of England’s radiotherapy technology is out of date

A quarter of England’s radiotherapy machines will be out of date by the end of this year, according to analysis shared with ITV News.

Radiotherapy is one of the three main cancer treatments, alongside surgery and chemotherapy.

It uses high doses of radiation to target and kill cancer cells, but campaigners say in the UK radiotherapy suffers from chronic under-investment.

Analysis by the charity Radiotherapy UK estimates that by the end of 2024, a quarter of England’s 280 radiotherapy machines will be operating beyond their recommended 10-year lifespan, meaning slower treatment and poorer patient experience.

If those ageing machines were replaced, it is estimated an extra 87,500 appointments a year could be created, helping to reduce cancer waiting times.

Radiotherapy UK and the #CatchUpWithCancer campaign are calling on the government to urgently invest in radiotherapy machinery.

“We don’t have to find a new cure for cancer, we’ve got one - we just need to deliver it for patients,” Professor Pat Price, Chair of Radiotherapy UK, told ITV News.

“The newer machines are better. They are more accurate, they can treat more precisely and faster, and patients can have fewer visits. People are currently being denied this and that is not ok.”

Lord Darzi’s recent review of the NHS found the UK has “appreciably higher cancer mortality rates than other countries” and more than 30% of patients are waiting longer than 31 days for radical radiotherapy.

Campaigners say more investment in radiotherapy would address these problems and save the NHS money.

Radiotherapy UK also estimates that more than seven million people in the UK live further than the recommended 45 minutes away from their nearest radiotherapy centre.

When Nick Fletcher was diagnosed with prostate cancer he was forced to travel 100 miles every day from North Yorkshire to Leeds, for a month, to receive his radiotherapy treatment.

“You get to a point where you think - can I actually complete this treatment?” Nick told ITV News.

“It’s a shock when you get diagnosed anyway, then to suddenly find out you need to do all this travelling to get life-saving treatment, it puts a lot more anxiety and stress on you."

At Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge, they’ve just spent £4 million on two new radiotherapy machines.

They use Surface Guided Radiotherapy, which targets cancer cells more accurately and reduces treatment time.

Alix Cooper, who was diagnosed with aggressive Grade 3 breast cancer last year, was one of the first patients to be treated with the state-of-the-art equipment.

“It’s like something out of the Marvel Universe,” Alex told ITV News.

Addenbrookes' new radiotherapy machines cost £4 million each, and use surface guided technology. Credit: ITV News

“It has been such a tough year, it’s been really challenging, but you play the hand you’re dealt.”

But, according to campaigners, not everyone in the UK is dealt the same hand when it comes to cancer treatment.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Lord Darzi’s report laid bare just how severe the delays for patients waiting for cancer treatment are.

"This government is determined to change that as we create the 10-Year Health Plan to reform the NHS and make it fit for the future.”

