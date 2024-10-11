Play Brightcove video

The Head of the Catholic Church speaks to ITV News' Paul Brand about why he is urging Catholics to write to their MPs and oppose the move

Words by Georgia Ziebart, ITV News Producer

The Head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales has told ITV News that people would be wrong to seek an assisted death if the law is changed.

In an exclusive interview with ITV News' UK Editor Paul Brand, Archbishop of Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols said assisted dying would "shift the foundations" of society.

He was speaking as MPs prepare to debate a bill next month which would allow people a terminally ill patient to choose to end their life.

Assisted dying is already legal in other countries such as Switzerland, the Netherlands, Canada and certain US states.

But Cardinal Nichols said the way legislation has been used in such countries should serve as a warning.

"The experience of most countries where this has been introduced, the circumstances are widened and widened," the Archbishop said.

The Archbishop also urged Catholics to consider the consequences of this law change on the vulnerable in society.

The Archbishop issued a pastoral letter urging Catholics to write to their MP to oppose assisted suicide being rushed into law.

"I think it brings such fear to people who might feel vulnerable that sooner or later they will be expected to take this step. The right to die can quickly become a duty to die."

Asked whether he thought it would be sinful for somebody to seek an assisted death, the Archbishop answered that for somebody who is "very clear in their mind", he would "ask them to think again."

"If they ask me, I would say, I think you're wrong," the Archbishop said, "I think it's taking a freedom to yourself that you don't possess."

"My life is not my own possession," he added, "I believe it's a gift from our creator, and it should end in that same way: as being called, rather than deciding I'm going to walk out."

"I've been at many deathbeds, including my own brother, including close friends," the Archbishop said, adding that palliative care and sufficient pain relief are crucial towards the end of life.

But, he added, "there's a huge difference between allowing nature to take its course, giving solid support in pain management, and deliberately and directly ending a person's life."

"I think the difference is perfectly clear when you're there."

Helen Skelton told ITV News that the choice to have an assisted death would give her freedom for joy.

Last week, Paul Brand spoke to Helen Skelton, who has terminal stage four breast cancer. Helen is allergic to morphine and other opioids, and fears her death will be painful.

She said assisted dying would offer her "so much freedom for joy and less fear."

Shown the video, the Archbishop emphasised that he did not wish Helen to suffer, and that he hoped there would be ways to help manage her pain.

"But on the other hand," he said, "I have to say, this is what you're given."

"I don't know many people whose lives have included no suffering," he said. "Suffering is a necessary part of being human, of being God's creation."

Cardinal Nichols' comments come as a poll showed two-thirds of people in England and Wales would support assisted dying being legalised for terminally ill adults.

But the Archbishop urged people of faith not to be forgetful of God when making decisions.

"When we forget God, then we end up belittling the human person. They become disposable, they subject maybe to somebody else's will," he said.

He told Catholics not to shy away from debate, to write to MPs and express their views before the vote.

"I think it's important that MPs hear not just the headlines of campaigning groups, but the heartfelt concerns, fears and beliefs of people whom they represent."

In March, ITV News filmed the now Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, telling assisted dying campaigner Esther Rantzen that he wanted a debate and vote on the matter within the current parliament.

The Labour leader is personally in favour of assisted dying but has said he would allow his MPs to have a free vote on the matter, meaning they can make their own mind up about whether to support the bill or not.

If passed, the law would arguably be the most significant social change since the legalisation of abortion and decriminalisation of homosexuality in the 1960s.

Cardinal Nichols previously attacked David Cameron's government for legalising gay marriage, calling the plans "shambolic" and "Orwellian".

He penned a pastoral letter in 2012, emphasising "the importance of having a clear vision of marriage and family, based on human nature itself".

Asked whether he was worried that assisted dying would be legalised in Britain, the Archbishop said he was very worried, and asked Catholics to pray about it.

"I do think it would shift the foundations on which we relate to each other, on which we look at each other at crucial moments in life," he said.

"In those circumstances, a law is a great deterrent. So a law that permits becomes an encouragement and it will encourage people to see each other quite differently," he added.

"And that, I think, will undermine the good of our society."

