BBC launches workplace culture review following string of star scandals

The BBC has launched an independent review into workplace culture at the corporation following a string of star-related scandals.

It will also look into how the BBC can deal with instances of power abuse when they are identified.

It follows the sentencing of disgraced former BBC presenter Huw Edwards to six months imprisonment, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to accessing indecent images of children as young as seven.

And, the sacking of March of the Day and The One Show presented Jermaine Jenas, after he sent "inappropriate" messages to two women he worked with.

Both Edwards' conviction and Jenas' sacking came at a time when the BBC was already under-fire over 'abuse' complaints aimed at Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice.

The BBC has been rocked by a number of star-related controversies in recent months. Credit: PA

In an email to staff, BBC Chairman Samir Shah said: "I cannot emphasise enough that I am fully committed to tackling inappropriate or abusive behaviour.

"For most of us it is a joy to work for the BBC and that should be the case for everyone. Nobody working in the BBC should ever feel fear or worry while working here.

"What is clear to me is that we must ensure the BBC is a safe, secure and welcoming workplace for everyone."

