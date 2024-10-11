Coronation Street and Emmerdale episodes to be shown early on ITVX

Coronation Street and Emmerdale will now be available to watch first on ITVX each morning.

Fans of the long-running soaps will be able to stream episodes from 7am, ahead of their usual broadcast on ITV1.

The change, which comes into place from Monday 14 October, coincides with the introduction of a new Soap page on ITVX.

The new Soap page will include old 'Greatest Episodes' of the shows, episodes of ITV classic Crossroads, as well as dramas like Tina and Bobby.

During the Olympics and Euros this summer, fans were able to watch episodes of both soaps early on ITVX.

Both soaps have seen viewership on ITVX increase by up to 30%, with nearly 300 million streams so far this year.

Craig Morris, Managing Editor of ITV Channels and ITVX said: “The positive response when we made the soaps available at 7am during the Euros and the Olympics this year shows that audiences want to choose when to watch their favourite Soap.

"Now you can choose when to enjoy your daily dose of drama - whether during the morningcommute, over lunch or at a time that suits you each evening.”

