Israel must stop firing on UN peacekeepers, Taoiseach says

Israel must stop firing on United Nations peacekeepers, the Taoiseach has said.

It comes after Israeli troops fired on UN headquarters in southern Lebanon, injuring two peacekeepers for the second time in as many days.

Simon Harris is to call for an immediate ceasefire in the region at the European Council.

Mr Harris discussed the Israeli activity on the Blue Line with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

He said the leaders agreed that the Blue Helmets must “always be afforded full protection”.

The Taoiseach has also been communicating with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

A round of a tank into an observer tower, which is a very small target, has to be very deliberate, and it is a direct fire Lieutenant General Sean Clancy

In a statement, Mr Harris said: “Israel must stop firing on UN peacekeepers serving with Unifil in Lebanon.

“Israel must listen to the voice and the concerns of the international community.”

Mr Harris said he will be discussing the incidents with EU colleagues at next week’s meeting of the European Council.

“I will be calling for an immediate ceasefire that can allow us to focus on implementation of UN Resolution 1701 and get people back to their homes,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tanaiste Micheal Martin called on the international community to pressure Israel to stop its “reckless and intimidatory” activity.

Mr Martin said there had been a “serious intensification of IDF (Israel Defence Forces) hostility towards UN forces”.

The Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces said Israel has to be accountable for “deliberate” and “direct fire” on UN outposts.

Lieutenant General Sean Clancy said the attacks were a “clear and egregious” violation.

“A round of a tank into an observer tower, which is a very small target, has to be very deliberate, and it is a direct fire.

“So from a military perspective, this is not an accidental act, it is a direct act.”