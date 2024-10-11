Play Brightcove video

Florida counts the cost of Hurricane Milton after thousands of businesses and homes were destroyed, Good Morning Britain reports from Florida

At least 16 people have died and millions remain without power after Hurricane Milton cut a path of destruction throughout Florida.

Of the dead, one person was hit by a falling tree.

At least five people died in St Lucie County on Florida's eastern coast after a country club was struck by multiple tornadoes, leaving homes destroyed.

The storm made landfall late on Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 120mph, whipping up at least 150 tornadoes across the state.

Neighborhoods destroyed by tornadoes. Credit: AP

More than 2.6 million people across the state are still without power..

Even though Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the hurricane was not “the worst-case scenario” on Thursday, he expects more casualties as rescue and relief efforts continue.

Nearly 1,000 people have been rescued so far by thousands of personnel deployed across the state, according to the Governor.

Among the dramatic rescues, a local news crew saved a single mother and her 4 children who were trapped in floodwaters for 7 hours.

And Hillsborough County officers in Tampa found a 14-year-old boy floating on a piece of fence and pulled him onto a boat.

The county office also said in a post on X that more than 135 residents were helped to safety from an assisted living facility using boats.

Play Brightcove video

US Coast Guard rescues a man clinging to an ice chest off the Florida coast

Parts of Florida were hit with extreme rainfall, including Tampa, which saw up to 18 inches (45 centimetres) in areas of the city.

In some places, a month's worth of average rainfall fell in a number of hours.

Sarasota County on the coast suffered the worst of the storm surge, which rose to between eight and ten feet high (around three metres).

Hillsborough County fire and rescue assist local residents from their flooded homes. Credit: AP

Milton has since been downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as it moves away from Florida, with winds of up to 95mph.

Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team in the city of St Petersburg, had its roof ripped to shreds by Milton.

At least one crane in the city collapsed due to Milton's high winds at the site of a high-rise construction site.

The roof of the Tropicana Field is damaged the morning after Hurricane Milton hit the region. Credit: AP

In the wake of the destruction caused by the storm, Biden issued a warning on Thursday to those trying to exploit its victims.

He said: "To anyone who seeks to take advantage of our fellow American's desperation - whether you're a company engaging in price gouging or a citizen trying to scam your neighbours, we will go after you and we will hold you accountable.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Florida theme parks including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld plan to reopen on Friday after an assessment of the storm's damage.

Florida's busiest airport, Orlando International Airport, is scheduled to resume all flights on Friday after suffering minor damage.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...