Forty new allegations, including rape and sexual assault, relating to Mohamed Al Fayed and others are being investigated by the Metropolitan Police.

The Met say the claims relate to 40 alleged victims include allegations of sexual assault and rape between 1979 and 2013.

These are in addition to 21 allegations relating to the former Harrods' boss, who died last year aged 94, the force was aware of prior to the broadcast of a BBC documentary last month.

In a statement on Friday, Commander Stephen Clayman said: “Since the broadcast of the documentary and our recent appeal, detectives have received numerous pieces of information, predominantly relating to the activities of Mohamed Al Fayed but some relating to the actions of others.

“This has led to us record 40 new allegations, relating to 40 victim-survivors and covering offences including sexual assault and rape across a time period between 1979 and 2013. These are in addition to allegations we were aware of prior to the broadcast.”

Mr Clayman added: “While the majority of information we have received relates to Al Fayed’s ownership of Harrods, we are contacting representatives of other organisations linked to Al Fayed to ensure anyone affected is identified and has the opportunity to speak with us.”

Last month, barristers representing alleged victims of Al Fayed said they are now in touch with 60 people who have said the former Harrods owner abused them.

Harrods have launched an investigation into whether anyone currently working for the luxury store had any involvement in Al Fayed's alleged abuse.

The current boss of Harrods, who also worked for Mohamed Al Fayed, has previously said the business "failed" its staff, but denied any knowledge of sexual misconduct allegations against the former owner.

"I feel it is important to make it clear that I was not aware of his criminality and abuse," Harrods Managing Director Michael Ward said in a statement released in September.

He is stepping aside from charity trusteeships while a review is underway.

Mr Ward has been at Harrods since 2006 and worked for Fayed until the change of ownership in 2010.

A statement from Harrods in September said: "An ongoing internal review (supported by external counsel) is looking at whether any of the current staff were involved in any of the allegations, either directly or indirectly."

