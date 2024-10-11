One person missing after small boat capsizes on Thames in Surrey

One person is missing after a boat carrying six people capsized on the River Thames in Surrey.

Surrey Police said they were called at 8:50am on Friday to reports of a small boat capsizing.

"We, along with other emergency services including SECAMB and Surrey Fire and Rescue, are currently on scene at Sunbury Lock near Wheatleys Eyot," a statement from Elmbridge Police Station said.

"We believe that there were six people involved in the incident, and five of these have been safely located. We are working to locate the outstanding person and will update you as soon as we have more information.

"Please avoid the area if possible."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

