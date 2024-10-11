Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Correspondent Robert Moore reports from Florida, where residents are picking up the pieces following Hurricane Milton's impact on Wednesday

People in Florida's Hillsborough County have been urged to leave flooded areas, as high waters brought in by Hurricane Milton threaten to continue rising.

Sheriff Chad Chronister told ITV News' US partner CNN: “Please get out now.

“The water is not going down; the water is only going to increase. So, if you’re on the fence on whether you should leave or not leave - please, let’s keep everyone safe, let’s leave now!”

CNN was told the Alafia River's water levels are expected to peak at 25.5 feet (7.7 metres) on Friday night.

It comes as residents across the state of Florida have continued efforts to repair damaged and flooded houses, after Hurricane Milton made impact as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday.

Members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office drive a boat through floodwaters from Hurricane Milton near the Alafia River. Credit: AP

At least 16 people were killed, and more than two million people are still without power from Milton's impact, which saw exceptional rains, winds of over 100mph and tornadoes.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned people not to let their guards down, as downed power lines and flooding continue to pose risks.

He said: “We’re now in the period where you have fatalities that are preventable.

“You have to make the proper decisions and know that there are hazards out there."

The population of the city of St Petersburg, some 2.4 million people, have been told to boil water before use after mains broke during the storm.

Emergency services continued to carry out rescues on Friday. Teams from Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office saved a 92-year-old woman, who became stranded along the Alafia River.

Cindy Evers tries to comfort a pig that was rescued from floodwaters from the Alafia river. Credit: AP

Animals also had to be helped to safety from flooding, including a pig stuck in Lithia, east of Tampa.

Meanwhile, an alligator was filmed appearing to attack the tyres of a vehicle as it drove through floodwater in Fort Myers.

Watch the moment an alligator bit the tyres of a vehicle in Florida's floods

As residents assessed the hurricane's damage, Florida's theme parks including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld reopened on Friday.

Orlando International Airport said departures for domestic flights and international flights would also resume on Friday.

US President Joe Biden will visit areas of Florida impacted by Hurricane Milton on Sunday, the White House announced.

In a post on X, the president said: "I know recovery and rebuilding periods can be long and difficult. And that long after the press and cameras move on, you have to pick up the pieces."But I want you to know I will do everything in my power to help you put the pieces back together."

He announced his administration has provided more than $408 million (£312 milion) of assistance to survivors of the hurricane.

