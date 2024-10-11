Rome's Mayor tells President Macron to relax over 'Emily in Paris' row

The Mayor of Rome has told Emmanuel Macron to relax after the French President revealed he would "fight hard" to keep Netflix show 'Emily in Paris' from relocating to Italy.

When the hit show revealed at the end of season four that its lead character was heading to Rome, it caught many viewers by surprise, none more so than President Macron it seems.

Wading into the conversation, Macron said in an interview with Variety: "We will ask them to remain in Paris, 'Emily in Paris' in Rome doesn't make sense."

He added that the show is "super positive in terms of attractiveness" for France.

The French premiers passionate plea was met with tongue-in-cheek calls for calm from the Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri.

Writing on X, Mr Gualtieri said: "Dear Emmanuel Macron don't worry: Emily is doing very well in Rome. And after all, you can't command the heart: we'll let her choose."

Going further, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: "Doesn't President Macron have more pressing matters to worry about?

"We see Emily’s move to Rome as a confirmation that our city is becoming more and more important, and we are quite relaxed about Netflix production decisions.

"They know what they are doing. To be honest, we think Mr Macron should just relax,” said the mayor.

President Macron has long been associated with the show - his wife, Brigitte, even made a cameo appearance in season four when Emily took a selfie with her in a café.

Brigitte Macron had a cameo in 'Emily in Paris'. Credit: AP

In the show's fictional setting, Ms Macron shares one of Emily's social media posts about her shock that the French word for vagina - le vagin - is masculine.

“I was super proud, and she was very happy to do it,” Macron said about his wife’s cameo.

“It’s just a few minutes, but I think it was a very good moment for her. I think it’s good for the image of France. ‘Emily in Paris’ is super positive in terms of attractiveness for the country. For my own business, it’s a very good initiative.”

