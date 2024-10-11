The PM's former chief of staff Sue Gray is missing a key meeting with the UK's mayors and devolved ministers, despite her new role as nations and regions envoy.

The governments says she is taking a "short break" after a tumultuous few weeks in Number 10.

Cabinet minister Pat McFadden told ITV News that Ms Gray has "been through quite a lot in the last few weeks", saying "it's quite natural somebody would take a short break between ending one thing and starting another".

The former civil servant was sidelined from her Downing Street role after weeks of hostile briefings against her, and has been replaced by Starmer's loyal aide Morgan McSweeney.

Sir Keir Starmer convened metro mayors and first ministers of devolved administrations for the first gathering of his Council of the Nations and Regions in Scotland on Friday.

He hailed the announcement of around £24 billion in investment for green projects across Britain as a “vote of confidence” in the UK ahead of the talks, which will focus on driving growth across different parts of the country.

Ms Gray's new role as "envoy to the nations and regions" was confirmed at the weekend, but she will be a notable absence from the regional meeting in Scotland.

Ms Gray, a former senior civil servant with decades of Whitehall experience, blamed “intense commentary about my position” that risked becoming a “distraction” when she stood down.

Questions about the details of her role as envoy have mounted this week, with further information expected to be set out by the Cabinet Office shortly.

At the summit Sir Keir will meet first ministers, deputy ministers and regional mayors as part of an effort to “rewire” the way the UK Government interacts with devolved powers and discuss how to boost business ahead of the International Investment Summit next week.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Labour leaders including Sadiq Khan welcomed the gathering, but SNP First Minister John Swinney vowed to use the meeting to talk about how to “stop the austerity agenda.”

Starmer said: “Today’s investments are a huge vote of confidence in this government and our relentless focus to drive growth across the UK.

“Whether you’re in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland or England – we are creating the conditions for businesses to thrive, and our International Investment Summit will be a springboard for every part of the UK to be an engine of innovation and investment.

“Today I’m convening the first ever Council of Nations and Regions, because it is when we work together in the spirit of genuine partnership, that we can deliver the real change people want to see and improve opportunities for all.”

Swinney said he would “speak frankly about the big issues” north of the border, adding that “I hope to persuade the Prime Minister of the transformative potential of public sector investment to stop the austerity agenda”.

The First Minister has committed to the reset in relations sought by the Labour administration with devolved powers, though the SNP remains strongly opposed to the decision to cut the winter fuel payment.

Meanwhile London Mayor Khan hailed the gathering as a “watershed moment” which made clear “this Government understands that harnessing the power of our nations and city regions can play a major role in tackling some of the biggest issues we face as a country”.

Ahead of Friday’s meeting, Starmer appointed Poppy Gustafsson, former head of cybersecurity firm Darktrace, to be his new “investment minister” in a bid to demonstrate the Government’s commitment to strengthening ties with business.

Downing Street said the prime minister is also asking ministers to review how their departments can support the Office for Investment, which is to be led by Ms Gustafsson in her new role, in its work to drive growth across the UK.

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…