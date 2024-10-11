Unscripted: YolanDa Brown on her new venture combining bites and beats

This is Unscripted - a podcast brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.

On Unscripted, Nina Nannar is joined by a ward winning saxophonist, broadcaster and author YolanDa Brown. They discuss music, education and YolanDa's new restaurant and music venue 'Soul Mama' which just opened after a very successful crowdfunding campiagin, landing her a place in the Guinness World Records.