Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond dies, aged 69

Former First Minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, has died aged 69.

Salmond, who led the Scottish National Party between 1990 and 2000 and then again between 2004 and 2014, was a prominent figure in the country's nationalist movement.

He resigned from the SNP in 2008 and later formed the pro-independence Alba Party in 2021.

Commenting on the news of Salmond's passing, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “The sad news of Alex Salmond’s passing today will come as a shock to all who knew him in Scotland, across the UK and beyond.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time and on behalf of Scottish Labour I offer our sincere condolences to all who will be mourning his loss.

“Alex was a central figure in politics for over three decades and his contribution to the Scottish political landscape can not be overstated.

“It is right that we recognise Alex’s service to our country as First Minister and to the communities he represented as both MP and MSP.”

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described Salmond as "a huge figure in our politics."

"While I disagreed with him on the constitutional question, there was no denying his skill in debate or his passion for politics. May he rest in peace."

"Alex Salmond was a towering figure who shaped our politics for a generation. He will not be forgotten. My condolences to his family and friends."

Salmond was active on X, formerly known as Twitter, hours before his death was announced.

