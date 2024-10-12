Israel’s military ordered more residents of northern Gaza to move south ahead of planned military operations on Saturday, warning the area was a “dangerous combat zone”.

Those people join tens of thousands of other Palestinians who were told to leave in a round of evacuation orders issued on Monday.

The army will operate “with great force” in the areas of Jabalya and Nazla, north of Gaza City, and will continue to do so “for an extended period”, according to the military’s Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee.

“You must evacuate the area immediately,” he said, adding that the area, including the shelters within it, was considered a “dangerous combat zone.” He told residents that they should move south to the military’s so-called “humanitarian zone.”

That zone, in the coastal area of Al Mawasi, is already crammed with refugees and has been hit by repeated Israeli airstrikes including one that killed at least 19 people in September.

The military dropped flyers on Saturday morning warning people to “evacuate immediately,” according to residents.

On Friday, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said thousands of people already cannot leave northern Gaza despite evacuation orders from the military, due to gunfire and strikes around evacuation routes.

Palestinians fleeing the designated areas covered by Monday’s order in northern Gaza were shot at as they attempted to leave, according to residents there and footage shared with CNN.

In July the UN reported that approximately nine out of ten people in Gaza had been internally displaced, many of them multiple times, due to repeated evacuation orders across the territory.

Aid organisations have previously said new rounds of evacuation orders make the delivery of emergency rations even more difficult.

