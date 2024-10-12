Person dies after going overboard from passenger ship off Channel Islands

A person has died after going overboard from a passenger ship off the Channel Islands.

The French coastguard has said it received a man overboard distress message shortly after midnight on Saturday, October 12, and a French navy helicopter H160 based in Maupertus, France, was scrambled for the rescue mission.

It was supported by an offshore rescue vessel from Goury along with a RNLI lifeboat from Alderney and a Channel Islands Air Search plane.

A French coastguard spokesman said: “The H160 helicopter finds the person in its search area and hoists them out.

“The helicopter lands at the Tourlaville rescue centre where a medical team declares the death.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…