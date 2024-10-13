UK among countries 'strongly' condemning attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Forty countries with soldiers serving as UN peacekeepers in Lebanon said they “strongly condemn” recent attacks on peacekeepers, in a joint statement released on Saturday.

The statement was posted on X by Poland’s mission to the UN, after the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported a fifth member of the peacekeeping force was injured in southern Lebanon on Friday.

“Such actions must stop immediately and should be adequately investigated,” the statement said. “We urge the parties of the conflict to respect UNIFIL’s presence, which entails the obligation to guarantee the safety and security of its personnel at all times.”

Co-signatories of the statement include the UK, France, India, Germany and Spain.

Since Thursday, UNIFIL has reported that two peacekeepers were injured after an Israeli tank fired toward its observation tower in Naqoura, causing it to collapse. On Friday UNIFIL said a further two were hurt after two explosions near the observation tower.

Sri Lanka and Indonesia, whose nationals were among the injured, condemned the incidents.

On Friday a fifth peacekeeper was hit by gunfire at its headquarters in Naqoura due to ongoing military activity nearby, according to a UNIFIL statement released on Saturday.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

The wider region has become embroiled in conflict, with tensions continuing to increase along the Israel-Lebanon border. A quarter of Lebanese territory is under evacuation orders amid Israeli airstrikes and a ground incursion, while the country’s prime minister made another push for a ceasefire on Saturday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to hold a cabinet meeting on Sunday, an Israeli official told ITV News' US partner CNN, as the country’s leaders weigh their response to Iran’s October 1 missile attack.

Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters have been clashing since October 8, 2023, when the Lebanese militant group began firing rockets over the border in support of its ally Hamas in Gaza.

In recent weeks, Israel has conducted a major aerial bombardment of Lebanon and a ground invasion that it says aims to push Hezbollah back from the border and allow displaced residents of northern Israel to return.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…