Man with guns arrested outside Trump rally in California

A man with guns was arrested on Saturday outside Donald Trump's rally in Coachella, California, local police have said.

In a statement on Sunday, t he Riverside County Sheriff's Office said the male driver was identified as Vem Miller, 49, of Las Vegas.

Miller was stopped in his car outside the rally and "was found to be illegally in possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine", the office added.

"This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event."

The office said it will hold a press conference about the incident at 3pm local time.

The arrest on Saturday comes as security around Trump has been increased after two previous alleged assassination attempts.

Trump v isited California over the weekend in a bid to link Kamala Harris to her home state’s recent struggles with homelessness, water shortages and a lack of affordability.

More to follow

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…