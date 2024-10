Police launch murder investigation after man shot dead in London

A murder investigation has been launched by police after a man was shot dead in east London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at around 4.35am on Sunday to reports of a man injured in Linton Road, Barking.

A man, believed to be aged in his 30s, was found suffering a gunshot injury by officers and the London Ambulance Service.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and police said next of kin have been informed.

A crime scene remained in place at midday on Sunday, with police adding that there had been no arrest and “inquiries into the circumstances continue”.

Acting Detective Chief Superintendent Lewis Basford, who is responsible for policing in Barking, said: “I understand the shock and concern local residents will be feeling following this incident, but I want to reassure them that a team of experienced detectives are already working diligently to piece together the events that has led to this shooting and identify who is responsible.

“Local residents will see increased police activity in and around the Linton Road area and I would ask them for patience while officers carry out vital work.

“If you have any concerns, or information that could assist the investigation, then please speak to one of them or contact police.”

Police said anyone with information should call 101 or through the @MetCC X account and quote CAD 1295/13Oct.

People can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

