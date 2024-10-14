Children among 20 killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza school

At least 20 people have been killed in Gaza after an Israeli airstrike on a school on Sunday night, according to two local hospitals.

The school in Nuseirat was sheltering displaced Palestinians, including children, who were among the dead.

Further explosions outside the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah on Monday left three dead and more than 50 injured, the hospital said.

The strike set nearby tents on fire and the wounded were carried into the hospital.

It comes after at least 27 people were killed in an Israeli attack on another school being used as a shelter for displaced people in Gaza on Thursday.

Israel said that it conducted a precise strike targeting a militant command and control centre located in a school in the central city of Deir al-Balah.

The city of Jabaliya in northern Gaza has also come under fire, with 22 people being killed by Israeli bombardment on Saturday.

Israel has ordered a full evacuation of northern Gaza, but some 400,000 people are estimated to have remained in the region.

A fire outside the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza. Credit: AP

The evacuation order covers hospitals, and the Israeli military claimed it is working with local authorities to organise patient transfers.

Fares Abu Hamza, an official with the Gaza Health Ministry’s emergency service, said the bodies of many people killed in strikes in recent days still have not been recovered.

“We are unable to reach them,” he said.

