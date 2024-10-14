UK weather: Temperatures to rise to 21C following cold spell

The UK is expected to experience an unseasonably warm spell, with temperatures set to rise to highs of 21C in the coming days.

Average temperature for this time of year are around 15C but this week we can expect values between 17C and 21C as warm southerly winds drag milder air in from the near continent.

It will feel especially mild after the cold conditions we saw last weekend, where some parts of the UK struggled to get into low to mid single figures.

Will it be lovely and sunny as well?

Sadly not, at least, not for any length of time. It turns very wet later on Tuesday and through much of Wednesday, before a brighter, drier day on Thursday.

How unusual are these temperatures?

Unusual, but not unheard of. They are still a long way from our warmest October temperature on record - 29.9C at Gravesend in Kent in 2011.

How long will the warmer weather last?

Certainly over the coming weekend and until the early or middle part of next week before starting to fall back to around the seasonal average, still accompanied with unsettled weather in that period.

Current signs point to some drier, brighter but cooler weather around the end of the month.

Met Office forecast for the coming week:

Monday night: Mostly dry. Some clear spells, especially in the north where a patchy frost is likely. Areas of low cloud further south and west giving patchy drizzle. Mild under the cloud.

Tuesday: Mainly dry, though fairly cloudy. Northern Scotland seeing the best of the sunshine. Patchy drizzle under areas of thicker cloud. Some heavier rain in the west and southwest later. Breezy.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Unsettled on Wednesday with some heavy rain at times. Winds slowly easing. Drier and brighter on Thursday. Turning wet and windy from the west on Friday. Milder than of late.

