MasterChef star Gregg Wallace has rubbished allegations of inappropriate comments he allegedly made to a female member of staff at the BBC.

Claims were reportedly made back in 2018 that the 59-year-old had made "inappropriate sexual comments" on the game show Impossible Celebrities, and took his shirt off in front of an employee.

Accusations were also levelled at Mr Wallace stating he was both rude and insulting towards women on a different programme in 2023, according to reports.

The Sun claims the TV judge's future with MasterChef had been under pressure after it was revealed he was at the centre of a BBC investigation, some six years ago.

Mr Wallace took to social media on Monday to hit back at the allegations.

Speaking on Instagram, he said: "The story that is hitting the newspapers, this was investigated promptly when it happened, six years ago, by the BBC.

"And the outcome of that was that I hadn't said anything sexual. I'll need to repeat this again, I didn't say anything sexual. Thank you for your time."

'I didn't say anything sexual': Gregg Wallace said in response to the findings of the BBC investigation

In a second clip, he said: "Despite what the newspapers are suggesting, nobody six years ago accused me of flirting with anyone or hitting on anybody.

"And the reason I say this is because of my wife Anna. I have always been true to my wife Anna and have never flirted or hit on anybody in the 12 years that I met her and fell in love with her.

"And it's important that, so people don't misunderstand that. I am true to my wife."

It comes several days after the BBC launched an independent review into culture at the corporation following a string of star-related scandals.

Former BBC News presenter Huw Edwards was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to accessing indecent images of children as young as seven.

Match of the Day and The One Show presenter Jermaine Jenas was sacked by the broadcaster after he sent "inappropriate" messages to two women he worked with.

The BBC also apologised to former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amanda Abbington following a report into the behaviour of her 2023 partner Giovanni Pernice, in which an investigation upheld some of her complaints.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Whilst we do not comment on individuals, if issues are raised they are dealt with swiftly and appropriately at the time. We do not tolerate any form of inappropriate behaviour and have robust processes in place.”

Last week, BBC Chairman Samir Shah said: "I cannot emphasise enough that I am fully committed to tackling inappropriate or abusive behaviour.

"For most of us, it is a joy to work for the BBC and that should be the case for everyone. Nobody working in the BBC should ever feel fear or worry while working here.

"What is clear to me is that we must ensure the BBC is a safe, secure and welcoming workplace for everyone."

