What is THAAD? Powerful US anti-missile defence system being sent to Israel

The US will send one of its most powerful anti-missile systems, THAAD, to Israel in an effort "to help bolster its air defences”, the Pentagon has announced.

It comes after Iran launched at least 180 ballistic missiles towards Israel earlier this month in an unprecedented attack.

Missiles have also been launched by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah into the country over the past few weeks.

THAAD (Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense) is expected to help protect Israel from future missile attacks, having shown a near-perfect success rate in tests.

Military analyst Cedric Leighton, a former US Air Force colonel said: “When it is put in place, it will actually add a layer to the existing Israeli air and missile defenses.”

What is THAAD capable of?

THAAD can intercept ballistic missiles at far ranges up to 93 to 124 miles, using a combination of advanced radar systems and interceptors.

It is the only US defence system capable of intercepting and destroying either short, medium or long-range missiles - whether inside or outside the Earth's atmosphere.

Most missile interceptors destroy incoming missiles by exploding near their warheads, but THAAD directly collides with its target.

It can also communicate with other US missile defences, including their Aegis systems normally found on navy ships.

Despite its advanced technology, soldiers are needed to operate THAAD. The US plans to send 100 troops to Israel to control the system.

Watch the THAAD missile system in action

What makes THAAD so accurate?

The AN/TPY-2 radar system, which provides targeting information for THAAD, ensures that the missile defence system is accurate.

The radar system is capable of detecting and tracking targets at ranges of up to 1,865 miles.

THAAD is reportedly so accurate that production models have never failed to intercept incoming targets during testing.

What about Israel’s other anti-missile systems?

Israel has multiple advanced anti-missile systems in place that have already been successful in destroying missiles from Iran and Hezbollah.

Its defence system, the Iron Dome, is one of the most important tools in Israel's arsenal.

The system allows the army to predict the flight path of incoming rockets and uses a command-and-control system to quickly calculate whether a projectile poses a threat or is likely to hit an unpopulated area.

