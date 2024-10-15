King Conker controversy after steel nut found in world champion's pocket

Words by ITV News Producer Hannah Ward-Glenton

The world's best conker competitors swung into action over the weekend, but the annual contest has been marred by controversy after a steel nut replica was found in the pocket of the eventual winner.

The World Conker Championships committee met to discuss the possible violation by David Jakins and is in the process of reviewing video footage.

"The committee have met to discuss, and are currently reviewing video evidence. The winning conker has been looked at, and the findings are leaning towards it being a fair win," a committee spokesperson told ITV News.

They described the steel conker as "indistinguishable" from one of the real shiny brown nuts, except for its weight.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Mr Jakins said he was found with the steel conker in his pocket, but that he only carried it around "for humour value", adding he "did not use it during the event”, according to The Telegraph.

“Yes, I did help prepare the conkers before the tournament. But this isn’t cheating or a fix, and I didn’t mark the strings. I just tried to hit hard, and somehow, I finally won,” he added.

The first of the event's ten participation rules states that: "All conkers and laces are supplied by the World Conker Championships. Laces must not be knotted further or tampered with. Conkers are drawn ‘blind’ from a bag, and players may reject up to three selected conkers."

Mr Jakins, who is a mascot at the competition as well as a competitor, lives in Northamptonshire so didn't journey far to secure his victory in the men's event.

The women's category meanwhile was dominated by Kelci Banschbach, who had travelled all the way from Indiana in the United States to take the title of Queen Conker.

St John Burkett is one of the event organisers. Credit: ITV Anglia

Competitors were dressed to impress with many sporting costumes and hats adorned with conkers.

The first recorded game of conkers is thought to have taken place on the Isle of Wight in 1848, while the World Conker Championships started in Ashton, Northamptonshire in 1965.

More than 200 people descended on Southwick in Peterborough on Sunday to take strikes at opponents' laced nuts, while thousands of people gathered to see who would conquer the rest.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…