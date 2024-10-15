This is Unscripted - a podcast brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.

On Unscripted, stars of the stage and screen, Lesley Manville and Mark Strong join Nina Nannar to discuss Robert Icke’s adaptation of Oedipus.

They discuss the relevance of the Greek tragedy today and the issues of talent heading for the screen and not the stage.