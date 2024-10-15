Peacekeeper attacks 'in breach of international law', UN says

Play Brightcove video

The UN Security Council has strongly condemned attacks on peacekeepers

Attacks against peacekeepers "are in breach of international law, including international humanitarian law", a United Nations spokesperson said on Monday.

"They may constitute a war crime," he added, on behalf of UN Secretary General António Guterres.

"He called on all parties, including the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces), to refrain from any and all actions that put our peacekeepers at risk."

The UN Security Council expressed “strong concern” on Monday after Israel wounded UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon during intensified fighting.

The comments were the first made by the UN’s most powerful body since Israel's attacks on the positions of the peacekeeping force United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) began last week, drawing international condemnation.

At least five peacekeepers were injured as Israeli forces inflicted damage on UN positions.

Peacekeepers will remain in all their positions even as Israel has urged them to move five kilometres (three miles) north during its ground invasion in Lebanon, according to peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for UNIFIL to heed Israel’s warnings to evacuate, accusing them of “providing a human shield” to Hezbollah.

“We regret the injury to the UNIFIL soldiers, and we are doing everything in our power to prevent this injury. But the simple and obvious way to ensure this is simply to get them out of the danger zone,” he said on Sunday in a video addressed to Mr Guterres, who has been banned from entering Israel.

The UK government has condemned reports of Israel deliberately firing at peacekeepers.

Israel has been escalating its campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon across a UN-drawn boundary between the two countries.

The sides have been clashing since the Iranian-backed militant group started firing rockets a year ago in solidarity with its ally Hamas in Gaza. Hamas' deadly attacks in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, launched the latest conflict.

The Security Council statement, issued after emergency closed consultations on Lebanon, did not name Israel, Lebanon or Hezbollah.

Read by Swiss UN Ambassador Pascale Baeriswyl, the council's current president, it urges all parties “to respect the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel and UN premises”.

The 15-member Security Council has been deeply divided over the war in Gaza, with the United States defending its ally Israel as support for the Palestinians has grown among members and casualties have escalated.

The Biden administration has become more critical of civilian deaths as well as the recent attacks on UNIFIL.

US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood told reporters that “it’s good that the council can speak with one voice on what’s on the minds of all people around the world right now - and it’s the situation in Lebanon.”The council's statement sends a message to the Lebanese people “that the council cares, that the council is watching this issue and that the council today spoke with one voice,” Mr Wood said.

Council members also expressed “deep concern” at civilian casualties and suffering, the destruction of civilian infrastructure and the rising number of internally displaced people.

More than 1,400 people in Lebanon, including civilians, medics and Hezbollah fighters, have been killed and 1.2 million displaced in the past month.

Around 60 Israelis have been killed in Hezbollah strikes in the past year. Israel says it wants to drive the militant group away from the border so some 60,000 displaced Israelis can return to their homes.The Security Council statement called on all parties to abide by international humanitarian law, which requires the protection of civilians.

