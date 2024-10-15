Prague bans nighttime pub crawls to discourage noisy drunk tourists

Prague has banned pub crawls in an attempt to get rid of noisy drunk tourists, according to local media reports.

The mayor of the Czech Republic's capital reportedly said guided tours would no longer be possible between 10pm and 6am, effectively banning the nighttime crawls, commonly frequented by tourists in the city.

Authorities said the move should reduce noise levels and pollution, while increasing security, with the report stating the pub crawls had been creating "a burden on the budget and personnel capacities of the municipality".

Officials hope the new regulation won't only clean up the streets of the capital, but also its reputation.

"Unreasonable consumption of alcohol and disruptive behaviour associated with pub crawls can create the impression of a lack of sophistication in the community... This can have a negative impact on the perception of the community by tourists, potential investors and the citizens themselves," the document outlining the measures read, according to Czech newspaper Ceske Noviny.

Prague has an increasing number of visitors each year, with a total of 4.1 million visitors in the first quarter of 2024, according the Czech national statistics office.

And Prague isn't the first European city to openly express its disdain for lairy tourists.

Swaths of Spain introduced measures to deter Brits from visiting, including Barcelona limiting the number of hotel beds and having certain bus routes removed from online maps. Majorca banned swimwear, trunks and novelty accessories in certain areas, and the Balearic Islands reduced alcohol sales.

Meanwhile in Italy, Venice opted to limit tour group sizes, ban loudspeakers and charge daytrippers to enter the city.

