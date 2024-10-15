US teacher's pumpkin weighing over 1000kg wins world championships
Despite its immense size, the gourd fell just short of beating the world record, which was set in 2023
A US teacher has won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest for the fourth time in a row with his 2,471-pound (1,121 kilograms) pumpkin.
Travis Gienger, from Minnesota, and his gourd emerged victorious at the 51st World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in San Francisco.
He beat his closet competition by 6 pounds (2.7 kilograms).
Despite the immense weight of the squash, Mr Ginenger still fell short of beating the world record he set in 2023 with a pumpkin weighing 2,749 pounds (1,247 kilograms).
The 44-year-old said he focused on maintaining healthy soil and well-nourished plants, but a cold autumn with record rain likely stopped his pumpkin from breaking his world record.
“We had really, really tough weather and somehow, some way, I kept on working," Mr Gienger said.
“I had to work for this one, and we got it done at the end, but it wasn’t by much."
His pumpkin will now be taken to Southern California, where a team of carvers will create a 3D artwork on it during a Halloween event.
