Play Brightcove video

Despite its immense size, the gourd fell just short of beating the world record, which was set in 2023

A US teacher has won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest for the fourth time in a row with his 2,471-pound (1,121 kilograms) pumpkin.

Travis Gienger, from Minnesota, and his gourd emerged victorious at the 51st World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in San Francisco.

He beat his closet competition by 6 pounds (2.7 kilograms).

Gienger celebrates winning the championship. Credit: AP

Despite the immense weight of the squash, Mr Ginenger still fell short of beating the world record he set in 2023 with a pumpkin weighing 2,749 pounds (1,247 kilograms).

The 44-year-old said he focused on maintaining healthy soil and well-nourished plants, but a cold autumn with record rain likely stopped his pumpkin from breaking his world record.

“We had really, really tough weather and somehow, some way, I kept on working," Mr Gienger said.

Gienger and his daughter Lily. Credit: PA

“I had to work for this one, and we got it done at the end, but it wasn’t by much."

His pumpkin will now be taken to Southern California, where a team of carvers will create a 3D artwork on it during a Halloween event.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…