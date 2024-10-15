Thomas Tuchel is looking increasingly likely to be unveiled as the next permanent England manager. German media reported at the end of last week that he was in advanced talks with the Football Association, and ITV News understands he is now the stand-alone favourite to take over from Gareth Southgate.Southgate was in charge for eight years, and while he didn’t win a major trophy, he led England to two Euros finals and a World Cup semi-final.

Tuchel won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 before leaving to join Bayern Munich.

He quit there in May with still a year left on his contract, and since then he has been out of work - although he did flirt with becoming the next Manchester United manager if Erik ten Hag was sacked.

Ultimately those talks during the summer came to nothing and ten Hag extended his contract.If Tuchel does sign with the FA he will become the third non English boss to lead the Three Lions after Sven Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

