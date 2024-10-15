Veterans cards can now be used to vote - here are the other types of accepted ID

Veterans’ ID cards will now be a valid form of identification for upcoming elections, the government has announced.

It's part of a wider review of the voter ID policy, which was introduced by the previous Conservative government in 2022 and used at the last general election and two local elections.

Under the policy, voters are now required to present an acceptable form of ID in order to cast their ballot.

In the local elections in May, some veterans were turned away as they weren't able to use their ex-forces ID cards, which the veterans minister at the time apologised for.

Alex Norris, a communities minister with responsibility for elections, said: “No veteran should be turned away from the polling station while trying to use their veteran card as voter ID.

“They are an incredible community who have dedicated their lives to this country, and it is wrong that the exclusion of this card has been a barrier to their ability to vote.

What is a veterans' card?

An Armed Forced Veteran Card is a way to prove you served in the UK armed forces, making it easier to access support as a veteran - such as NHS services, discounts on rail fares, and military charities.

Before the card was introduced, people didn't have any way to prove they had been in the army.

The previous government announced plans to make the veterans ID a valid form of voter identification back in May, after some former service personnel were turned away from polling stations.

The news was welcomed by the Royal British Legion, which said veterans had “found it frustrating that they were unable to use their Armed Forces Veteran Card as voter identification”.

Mark Atkinson, director general of the charity, added: “It is vital that the voice of the Armed Forces community is heard at every election, now that voter ID is required to vote in elections in the UK, this change will make it easier for those who have served to cast their vote.”

Which other forms of ID can be used to vote?

Most people use their passports and driving licenses to vote, but there are other forms of ID which are also now accepted.

There are 22 different forms of ID and documentation voters can use - they include Proof of Age Standards Scheme (Pass) cards, Blue Badges and some concessionary travel cards, but a full list can be found here.

The elections watchdog, the Electoral Commission, did a study into the voter ID laws after the general election, finding that 16,000 people were turned away for lacking ID and did not return.

Campaigners have criticised the voter ID policy, warning it excludes certain groups from being able to vote. Of the accepted forms of ID, while there are eight different types of identification older people can use, there aren't any for students and young people.

The Electoral Commission recommended the Oyster photocard for students over 18 should be allowed to be used, along with the Jobcentre Plus Travel Discount Card - but that is yet to be accepted by the government.

The election watchdog also suggested the government should consider allowing someone without the correct ID to have another individual vouch for who they were.

