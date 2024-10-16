Family of mum who died after BBL back new law to prevent 'awful suffering'

The family of a woman who died after a liquid Brazilian Butt Lift has spoken exclusively to ITV News of their anger over her death.

Alice Webb suffered complications following a procedure that involved cosmetic fluid being injected into her buttocks.

The mum of five was taken to hospital where she died on September 24 2024. Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and have been bailed.

Her family are now backing a proposed new law in her name.

"Alice’s death has left a huge void in our family, one that can never be filled," they told ITV News. “We are devastated by the overwhelming feeling of grief, loss, and anger because her death should never have been allowed to happen. All we can do now is hope for justice.“We are supporting Save Face’s campaign to implement a new law in Alice’s name to ensure that those responsible for her death are held accountable and to prevent any other family from having to endure this awful suffering.”

Save Face, a register for accredited aesthetics practitioners that was set up due to a lack of regulation in the industry, is calling on the government to act.

In the UK it is currently legal for anyone - even if they have no medical qualifications - to perform invasive body augmentation treatments.

The liquid BBL is often called non-surgical, but it involves the injection of a numbing agent called Lidocaine followed by hundreds or thousands of millilitres of filler. Surgeons have told ITV News that this is a high-risk treatment because of the complex anatomy of the buttocks, which have layers of fat, muscle as well as major veins and blood vessels running through them.

Jordan Parke, known as the Lip King to his online followers, was one of the people arrested in connection with Alice’s death.

ITV News understands he has no surgical qualifications but calls himself a body filler specialist.

Save Face wants to introduce Alice’s Law, which would make it illegal for anyone other than a registered plastic surgeon on the GMC specialist register to perform buttock augmentation procedures using hyaluronic acid dermal fillers.

And they must operate from a CQC-regulated (Care Quality Commission) environment, which regulates health and social care services in England.

A re-occurring issue

ITV News has been investigating the filler BBL being carried out by non-medics for nearly a year.

We have spoken to dozens of women who have suffered sepsis, dead skin tissue, had filler injected into their veins and needed emergency surgery because of the filler BBL.

Many of those we have spoken to have been left with long-term pain, permanent scarring and needed corrective operations.

Save Face has helped nearly 600 people who have had complications following a liquid BBL carried out by "practitioners lacking any healthcare experience".

The organisation says of those more than half (52%) contracted sepsis and more than 39% required corrective surgery.

Save Face has started a petition calling for a ban on the liquid BBLs from high-street beauty clinics.

“Last December, we warned Ministers that these dangerous procedures would inevitably lead to fatalities and had they listened Alice’s death could have been prevented” Save Face Director Ashton Collins said.

She added: “We have supported hundreds of women who have suffered life-threatening complications at the hands of unscrupulous lay injectors who are currently able to continue offering these dangerous procedures with impunity.

“The government must take urgent action to enact this law to safeguard patients from unsafe practices and to hold those responsible accountable.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Our sympathies are with Ms Webb's family and friends in this tragic case, which is incredibly concerning.

"The safety of patients is paramount, and we would urge anyone considering a cosmetic procedure to consider the possible health impacts and find a reputable, insured, and qualified practitioner.

“We are exploring options around regulatory oversight of the non-surgical cosmetics sector and will provide an update in due course.”

