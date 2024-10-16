First group of asylum seekers sent to Albania by Italy in controversial deal

The first group of asylum seekers sent to Albania by Italy has arrived under a controversial migrant deal criticised by human rights groups.An Italian ship left southern Italy on Monday with 16 men - 10 from Bangladesh and six from Egypt - who were all rescued at sea after leaving Libya.

The ship arrived at the northern Albanian Port of Shengjin on Wednesday.

Under a five-year agreement between the two countries, Italy will send up to 3,000 migrants to Albania for screening in two centres.

The centres will cost Italy €670 million (about £56 million) over five years.

They will only house adult men, while those considered vulnerable such as children, women, those ill and the elderly will be screened in Italy.After screening, those granted asylum can return to Italy.

Meanwhile, those whose applications are rejected face deportation directly from Albania to their home country.

Migrants arriving in Albania. Credit: AP

Human rights groups, like the International Rescue Committee, described the deal as a “dangerous" and unsustainable model.

A small group of activists gathered at the entrance of the Port of Shengjin, holding a banner saying, “The European dream ends here”.

“This deal is against human rights, more concretely the migrants’ rights,” said protester Edison Lika.

Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni, right, and Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama. Credit: AP

However, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is reported to see the deal as innovative and crucial for ensuring other European countries share the handling of migrants.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen endorsed the agreement and described it as “out-of-box thinking” for tackling EU migration.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Tuesday that his government had rejected requests from other EU countries to take in asylum seekers, but made an exception for Italy.

He explained that the country felt gratitude for the thousands of Albanians who were welcomed into Italy after communism fell in 1991, also during its 2019 earthquake.The number of migrants reaching Italy along the central Mediterranean route from North Africa has dropped by 61% in 2024 from 2023.As of October 15, 54,129 migrants have arrived in Italy by sea this year, compared to 138,947 in the same period last year, the Italian government said.

