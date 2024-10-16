There were more attacks on Lebanon overnight, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue to strike the country "without mercy".

The airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs early on Wednesday morning, Lebanese state media reported, the first attack on the area in several days.

“We will continue to strike Hezbollah without mercy everywhere in Lebanon, including Beirut,” Netanyahu said at the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Golani Brigade Training Base on Tuesday.

Since escalating its war against the Iran-backed militant group, Israel has been attacking the Lebanese capital and other areas in the south of the country with unprecedented intensity.

The strikes have often target crowded areas and destroy residential buildings.

According to the state-run National News Agency, an Israeli airstrike on Qana in Tyre province in southern Lebanon on Tuesday killed at least one person and wounded 30, with many believed to be trapped under the rubble.

In the same province, persistent airstrikes targeted villages including Al-Qasimiyah, Ain Baal, Aita al-Jabal, Majdalzon, and Al-Mansouri, according to the agency.

The United Nations meanwhile has called for an investigation into an Israeli airstrike on a village in northern Lebanon on Monday, which is thought to have killed at least 21 people.

The attack on the village of Aito destroyed an entire building that was housing people who had already fled the bombardment in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Red Cross reported.

The UN Security Council expressed “strong concern” on Monday after Israel wounded UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon during intensified fighting.

The comments were the first made by the UN’s most powerful body since Israel's attacks on the positions of the peacekeeping force UNIFIL began last week, drawing international condemnation.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

More than 1,400 people in Lebanon, including civilians, medics and Hezbollah fighters, have been killed and 1.2 million displaced in the past month.

That includes a total of 400,000 children just in the last three weeks, according to UNICEF.

Around 60 Israelis have been killed in Hezbollah strikes in the past year.

Israel says it wants to drive the militant group away from the border so some 60,000 displaced Israelis can return to their homes.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…