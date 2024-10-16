Inflation drops below 2% target for first time in three years

Play Brightcove video

The shock fall came in well below analyst expectations, and was driven by a fall in airfare and petrol prices, GMB reports

UK inflation has dropped below the 2% target for the first time in three years, the latest ONS figures show.

The rate of Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) dropped to 1.7% for September, which is the lowest point since April 2021 and a drop compared to the 2.2% figure for August.

It was lower than expected, with analysts having predicted a reading of 1.9% for the month. Lower airfares and a drop in petrol prices were the biggest drivers for the drop.

Inflation shows the rate at which the price of goods and services are increasing or decreasing, and is taken as a marker for health of the economy and living standards.

The September figure is used by the government to decide a number of tax and spending changes for next year, and means UK state benefits will rise by 1.7% next year.

It also confirms that state pensions will increase by 4.1% next April, due to the triple-lock policy.

UK inflation peaked at 11.1% in October 2022 after energy prices soared due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the central bank hiking interest rates in order to bring inflation under control.

Inflation dropped to the target rate set by the Bank of England and the government, of 2%, in May and July, but since then have ticked slightly higher.

Wednesday's figures will be good news for the central bank, as it hiked interest rates throughout 2022 and 2023 in an attempt to control rapidly rising prices.

The Bank of England will now be under pressure to further cut the base rate at its next meeting in November, after it lowered interest rates for the first time in four years in August.

