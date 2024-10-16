Liam Payne’s Death: What we know so far

Liam Payne, a member of the boyband One Direction, has died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, aged 31.

Here is what we know so far on the death of Liam Payne:

“Liam James Payne, composer and guitarist, former member of the band One Direction, died today after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Palermo,” local police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Buenos Aires police went on to say the singer's fall resulted in “extremely serious injuries.” Medics confirmed his death at the scene.

Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, told a local TV channel that authorities were investigating the circumstances of his death and conducting an autopsy.

Buenos Aires Security Ministry, Pablo Policicchio said the singer “had jumped from the balcony of his room.”

Police rushed to the hotel in response to an emergency call just after 5 p.m. local time, he said, warning of an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

The hotel manager can be heard on a 911 call saying they had “a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol ... He’s destroying the entire room.”

Later in the evening, the body of the One Direction star was seen being transported from the hotel in an ambulance as emotional fans looked on.

Forensic investigators were also seen exiting the hotel, from where Payne’s body was removed around three hours after the fall.

Forensic investigators exit the hotel where former One Direction singer Liam Payne was found dead in Argentina on Wednesday. Credit: AP

In the hours before his death, the star was seen posting on the social media platform, Snapchat, updating his followers on his holiday in Buenos Aires.

Liam can be seen having breakfast and joking around with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy in the video.

Play Brightcove video

Liam Payne was in Argentina to see fellow One Direction singer and bandmate, Niall Horan on his solo tour two weeks ago.

Fans spotted Liam in attendance and was seen dancing and interacting with concert-goers. Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…