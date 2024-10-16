London Underground workers to strike over pay in November

London Underground workers, including drivers, will strike for a number of days in November in a row over pay.

Members of the Aslef union, who are working as Tube drivers, instructors, managers, and engineers will walk out on different days in the first few weeks of November.

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s full-time organiser on London Underground, said: “We don’t want to go on strike – we don’t want to make travelling in and around the capital more difficult for passengers and we don’t want to lose a day’s pay – but we have been forced into this position because LU management won’t sit down properly and negotiate with us.

“Our members voted by over 98% in favour of strike action, but Underground management are still refusing to even discuss key elements of our claim.

“They refuse to discuss any reduction in the working week or introducing paid meal relief to bring Underground drivers in line with those on the Elizabeth line and London Overground.”

Aslef said a pay offer of 3.8%, plus a variable lump sum, means Underground drivers will stay on a lower salary than drivers on other Transport for London services while working longer hours.

The union said train operators and management grades will strike on November 7 and 12, and engineering drivers will not book on for 24 hours from 6pm on November 1.

Different groups of workers will also ban overtime at different times in November.

