Surgeons use mixed reality goggles to ‘see inside’ body for first time in UK

Scottish surgeons have performed an operation using technology which allows them to "see inside" a patient's body.

The Institute for Neurological Sciences in Glasgow used mixed reality (MR) technology during an operation on 75-year-old Carol Toal.

The procedure involved a system called Spine Mixed Reality Navigation, which fuses X-rays with external images of a patient.

It involves images which are relayed through MR goggles rather than on a screen.

The goggles also provide an accurate view of the body and spinal anatomy.

Ms Toal received the operation to correct a spinal misalignment, treat a spinal cyst and decompress spinal nerves.

The issues left Mrs Toal, from Irvine, Scotland, with chronic pain in her leg and back.

She described the operation as “lifesaving” and less than a week later, she no longer suffered from chronic pain.

The new technology has been labelled as "innovative". Credit: NHS GGC

Mohamed Abdelsadg, consultant neurosurgeon and complex spine surgeon, said: “The result is we are effectively able to see inside a patient’s body while we are performing the operation.“This means the surgery is much more accurate, is much less invasive, and minimises surgical damage to other tissue."

The Glasgow Institute is the third-only centre worldwide to have used the technology manufactured by medical tech company, Brainlab.

“We already do a lot of minimally invasive work using an earlier Brainlab system, so we were familiar with the set-up and this felt more like a software upgrade rather than a completely new system," Mr Abdelsadg added.“Also, the spinal neurosurgeons arranged for three days’ training in the Institute’s Teasdale simulation suite, which allowed us to familiarise ourselves with the kit. This meant the technical part of the operation went well.“Our early experience was certainly positive and we all feel this system has real potential to build on the advanced neurosurgical work we do at the institute.”

It also provides specialised care for patients, and is operated by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC), which welcomed “innovations”.

Susan Groom, NHSGGC director of regional services, said: “The Institute for Neurological Sciences, and services across NHSGGC, are always looking to embrace innovations that are shown to improve outcomes for our patients."

