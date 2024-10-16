Temperatures may hit 20C in UK as weather warnings in place for heavy rain

The UK could see temperatures reach 20C on Wednesday alongside yellow weather warnings in place for heavy rain, which could lead to flooding.

Parts of south-west England, the north and east Midlands, north-west England and Wales are under a yellow warning for rain until 9pm on Wednesday. Some areas could see 50 to 80mm of rain in six hours.

Another yellow warning has been issued for north-east and north-west England and Yorkshire and Humber, and is in place from midday Wednesday to midnight.

Many areas will see 20mm of rain but some could have 50 to 80mm in six hours, and isolated thunderstorms are possible, the Met Office said.

Highs of 20C or 21C could be possible in the south – about 5C warmer than the average for this time of year – while 13-18C is forecast for most other places.

The Met Office has warned spells of heavy rain could lead to travel disruption and flooding in places. The driest areas are likely to be the east and south-east of England.

The forecast comes after heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding across the UK in September and early October.

Some counties of England saw their wettest September on record, receiving three times the normal rainfall, and Oxfordshire and Bedfordshire had their wettest months ever – although the rain came after a drier than normal summer for much of the UK.

