Thomas Tuchel to replace Gareth Southgate as England men's manager

Thomas Tuchel will replace Gareth Southgate as the England's men's team head coach, and has been congratulated on his appointment by Prince William and the prime minister.

The former Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich manager becomes the third non-Englishman to hold the post after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

Tuchel said it was a "huge privilege" to be given the responsibility of managing England's men's team.

“I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already.

“To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting,” he wrote on englandfootball.com.

The 51-year-old, who will be assisted by English coach Anthony Barry, will take up the role on January 1 ahead of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

The recruitment process began following Gareth Southgate’s resignation in July, with several candidates interviewed, leading to Tuchel being identified as the top person for the job.

A Football Association statement revealed Tuchel signed a contract on October 8 before the latest round of international fixtures but the announcement was delayed to “minimise distraction around the international camp”.

Football Association Chief Executive Mark Bullingham said the organisation was "thrilled" to have hired Tuchel, who Bullingham described as "one of the best coaches in the world".

"Our recruitment process has been very thorough," he added, saying there had been a "contingency plan" laid out ahead of Euro 2024 in the instance that Gareth Southgate would resign.

"We have worked through the candidate pool, meeting a number of coaches and evaluating them against that criteria," Bullingham said, describing Tuchel as "very impressive".

Reactions to his appointment have poured in, including from the Prince of Wales, who wished the new Three Lions boss the best of luck.

“We’re all behind you!", William wrote on X.

Who is the man taking over from Gareth Southgate?

A passionate Aston Villa fan, the heir to the throne cheered on the England men’s national team at Euro 2024, witnessing the squad’s 2-1 loss to Spain in the final.

Sir Keir Starmer also welcomed the appointment at the start of Prime Minister’s Questions.

“I know the whole House will join me in wishing the best of luck to the new England manager Thomas Tuchel.”

Sir Keir, an Arsenal fan, went on to reference Tuchel’s previous role as Chelsea manager: “I won’t hold his old job against him, but I wish him well in the new one,” he said.

Pundit and former professional Alan Shearer meanwhile suggested on his podcast The Rest is Football that the Football Association acted quickly to bring in Tuchel because of the possibility he could become Manchester United manager.

Interim head coach Lee Carsley had widely been considered the favourite to land the job on a permanent basis, but he will now remain in charge for the final round of Nations League matches next month before returning to his role as Under-21 boss.

Tuchel moved into coaching after his playing career was cut short by a knee injury, working at Stuttgart, Augsburg and Mainz before succeeding Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund in 2015.

He moved on to PSG two years later, winning successive Ligue 1 titles, then joined Chelsea in January 2021, guiding them to the Champions League crown a few months later.

He was dismissed in September 2022 amid claims of a breakdown in relations with the club’s hierarchy and was out of work until joining Bayern Munich in March 2023.

"Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea's history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here," a club statement published at the time said.

