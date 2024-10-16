Thousands of black "tar balls" have washed up on two beaches in Sydney, Australia, forcing local officials to close the areas "until further notice”.

Test results show that the golf ball-sized substance is a hydrocarbon-based pollutant.

Hydrocarbons are the primary components of petroleum-based products.

Workers are clearing away the "tar balls". Credit: Facebook/ Randwick City Council

It is suspected that the balls have come from an oil spill or seepage, officials have said.

Randwick Council, the local government area, told beachgoers on Coogee Beach and Gordons Bay Beach, in the eastern part of Sydney, to avoid the areas "until further notice".

Both beaches remain closed as cleanup efforts begin to remove and dispose of the "tar balls".

The council's mayor described the balls as a "very concerning incident" and "quite bizarre".

“Our community is rightfully very protective of our natural environment and this has been a very concerning incident," he said.

“Our priority as a local council is to keep people safe and protect as far as possible our coastal and marine environment.

"We have engaged an expert occupational hygienist and a specialist waste removal contractor who are currently systematically removing the debris from the beaches."

