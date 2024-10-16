The UK government is considering sanctioning two Israeli ministers over comments about Gaza and the West Bank, the Prime Minister has revealed.

Asked whether he was considering sanctioning Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir during Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Keir Starmer said he was "looking at that".

It comes after former Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron revealed he had been “working up” sanctions against the two men during his final days in the role before the general election was called.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey pressed Starmer over comments made by the two ministers - Mr Smotrich has suggested it might be "justified and moral" to starve people in Gazan and Mr Ben-Gvir has praised settler violence in the West Bank.

Starmer said the comments were "obviously abhorrent", and was concerned about "other activity in the West Bank but also across the region."

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire. The death toll has passed 42,000 and access to basic services is becoming much harder", he said.

“Israel must take all possible steps to avoid civilian casualties, to allow aid into Gaza in much greater volumes and provide the UN humanitarian partners the ability to operate effectively.”

The PM also announced he was convening an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday to address the humanitarian situation in Northern Gaza.

In a statement about the meeting, Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: "Along with our international partners, we continue to call for an immediate ceasefire to allow more humanitarian aid to get in and get the remaining hostages out."

On Tuesday President Biden warned Israel the US will withhold arms unless they improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza, giving a 30-day deadline to improve access to food.

Asked if he agreed with those remarks, Starmer said "yes I do... and we are constantly making representations on this with our partners".

More than 42,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the Hamas attacks on October 7 2023, according to figures from the Hamas-run health ministry.

In the West Bank 650 people have been killed, including 115 children, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

In Lebanon where the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah continues, more than 1,400 people, including civilians, medics and Hezbollah fighters, have been killed and 1.2 million displaced in the past month.

That includes a total of 400,000 children just in the last three weeks, according to UNICEF.

Around 60 Israelis have been killed in Hezbollah strikes in the past year.

