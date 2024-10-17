Play Brightcove video

The Elizabeth line has won a prestigious architecture award, but what do its passengers think of the service? Rags Martel has been asking commuters

London’s Elizabeth Line train network has won the Royal Institute Of British Architects’ (RIBA) Stirling Prize for architecture, being praised for its “flawless, efficient, beautifully choreographed solution to inner-city transport”.

The prestigious award, which has run since 1996, was given to design teams from Grimshaw, Maynard, Equation and AtkinsRealis for the entire project including platforms, passenger tunnels, escalators, station concourses, signage and furniture.

It beat out the likes of London’s National Portrait Gallery, Sheffield’s Park Hill Phase 2 and the King’s Cross Masterplan in the capital, to the prize.

The Elizabeth Line, named in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, carries 700,000 passengers every weekday and spans 62 miles of track and 26 miles of tunnels, with RIBA president and jury chair Muyiwa Oki praising it for its “slick suite of architectural components”.

The Elizabeth Line was praised for its environmental measures and accessibility among other features Credit: RIBA/PA

He said: “The Elizabeth Line is a triumph in architect-led collaboration, offering a flawless, efficient, beautifully choreographed solution to inner-city transport.

“It’s an uncluttered canvas that incorporates a slick suite of architectural components to create a consistent, line-wide identity – through which thousands of daily passengers navigate with ease.

“Descending into the colossal network of tunnels feels like entering a portal to the future, where the typical commuter chaos is transformed into an effortless experience."

But what do some of those 700,000 passengers think of the tube service?

ITV London spoke to passengers who get the Elizabeth Line every day, here's what they had to say.

"I literally refuse to get any other train now."

"It can be efficient. At times there are often delays, and sometimes it's very congested, and sometimes it's just not as helpful as they think it is."

"There's been a few times where there's delays and the whole line shut down and it takes two hours because you've got to try and find your way in. That's the only concern is when it shuts down."

The Elizabeth Line was also praised for its “quietly calm environment” in comparison to other lines on the TFL network.

It was described as “an exemplar of inclusive design” for its step-free access, hiding acoustic mats behind cladding to absorb excess noise, and employing a restrained colour palette to help create a sense of calm for those who find underground travel overwhelming.

Neill McClements, a partner at Grimshaw, said on behalf of the winning group of design teams: “The Elizabeth Line is a piece of infrastructure that has been transformative, not only for London’s transport network but also for many people’s lives, highlighting the role design plays in elevating our every day.

“It is also a recognition of the challenges that our profession faces today – the responsibility we have to rapidly respond to the climate emergency, decarbonise our cities and prioritise social and economic equity.

“We know this is only achievable through collaboration and the Stirling Prize recognises all of the design and construction teams that have come together to make the project the success that it is.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know