The 911 call was made shortly before Liam Payne fell to his death at a hotel in Argentina, according to local police. ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent has the latest

Staff at the Argentinian hotel where Liam Payne was staying at the time of his death called emergency services to express fears about the singer's safety, according to a transcript of the conversation.

Payne, 31, died on Wednesday after falling from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur Hotel, in Buenos Aires, local police said.

The One Direction member suffered "extremely serious injuries" from the fall and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly before Payne's death, a member of staff at the hotel called emergency services to report concerns that a "guest's life is in danger".

A transcript - translated from Spanish to English - of the conversation between the manager and an emergency call handler has since been released by police, It can be read in full below.

Hotel manager: "Good morning. I'm calling from Hotel Casa Sur Palermo, Costa Rica 6032."

Call handler: "What is happening sir?"

Hotel manager: "We have a guest drunk with drugs and alcohol. When he [them, gender not clear in conversation] is conscious he is breaking everything in the room."

Call handler: "You said alcohol and drugs..."

Hotel manager: "This is correct."

Call handler: "You said Costa Rica intersecting where?"

Hotel manager: "Costa Rica 6032."

Call handler: "Repeat."

Hotel manager: "Costa Rica 6032."

Call handler: "How is the hotel called?"

Hotel manager: "Caza Azul Palermo. We need to send someone with urgency because I don't know if the guest's life is in danger because he is in a room with balcony, and we are afraid he could do something that threatens life."

Call handler: "How long has he been there? Is it a long stay hotel?"

Hotel manager: "[The guest] has been for the past three days."

Call handler: "You don't any other information because you can't get in. Right?"

Hotel manager: "No."

Call handler: "We are also notifying SAME [Medical Emergency Attention Service]."

Hotel manager: "We are asking to send someone with urgency because..."

Call handler: "We are doing that. Any other data to give me. Who are you?"

Hotel manager: "I'm the desk manager."

Call handler: "Person in charge of the place."

Hotel manager: "Yes."

Call handler: "It has been notified. What is your name, sir?"

Hotel manager: "Esteban."

Call handler: "Thanks for calling. Be online."

Hotel manager: "Are you sending police too."

Call handler: "Police from the delegation... Let me confirm."

Hotel manager: "No, no, only SAME, only SAME [Medical Emergency Attention Service]."

Call handler: "Don't worry because they have already been notified."

Hotel manager: "Because as you said he is under the influence of alcohol and drugs, SAME personnel can't enter alone."

Call handler: "You can ask that to the police, but if SAME needs them, they will notify you."

Hotel manager: "Good, OK, perfect."

Call handler: "Have a good day."

Hotel manager: "Thanks, you too."

