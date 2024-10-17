Israel 'checking possibility' it's killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) say they are investigating the possibility that it has killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a military operation.

Sinwar has led Hamas from within Gaza since 2017 and is believed to be the architect behind the October 7 attacks.

In a statement on X, the IDF said: "During IDF operations in Gaza, three terrorists were eliminated. The IDF and ISA are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar. At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed.

"In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area. The forces that are operating in the area are continuing to operate with the required caution."

More to follow...

