Liam Payne's career: From X Factor to global stardom

Most 14-year-olds dream of stardom, but Liam Payne set about making it a reality.

His first steps to stardom began with his lesser-known 2008 audition for The X Factor.

Despite making it the judges’ house stage, his popstar rocket was not yet set for takeoff.

At the request of Simon Cowell, he came back two years later and - after first auditioning as a solo act - the Wolverhampton-born 16-year-old was put into a group that would later become one of the show’s biggest successes - One Direction.

Coming third on the show was by no means a limiting factor in their musical career - in fact it was quite the opposite.

Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson would go on to release five albums, sell more than 20 million albums and embark on four grueling world tours.

The millions of screaming and fans, plus the military-like maneuvers it took to move the boys from country to country, were a small indicator of just how popular they were.

The outpouring of grief and love from every side of the globe, some eight years after they split up, is testament to that too.

Payne’s solo career began in 2016 and though he objectively may not have hit the same astronomical heights of former co-star Harry Styles, his loyal fanbase adored releases like Strip that Down and Get Low.

As with any major star living in a social media generation, his public life was constantly in the spotlight.

He was, for a time, in a relationship with Girls Aloud star Cheryl. The pair first met when she was a judge on The X Factor.

In 2017, they announced the birth of their son Bear. Liam and Cheryl split the following year.

In August 2020, Payne got engaged to American model Maya Henry but that ended less than a year later. It’s reported that up until his death, he had been dating influencer Kate Cassidy.

In recent years, the star had opened up about long-standing issues with alcohol and addiction.

In numerous interviews, he was candid about struggles with his mental health, substance abuse and going to rehab.

In one podcast, he said: "I’m very good at hiding it. No one would ever have seen it…There is some stuff that I have definitely never, never spoken about."

In July 2023, he celebrated six months of sobriety and shared with fans that he’d spent nearly 100 days at a rehab facility in the US.

During the Covid pandemic, Payne helped provide more than 360,000 meals to people struggling as a result of the outbreak.

He donated to the Trussell Trust charity to support around 100 food bank centres in Birmingham, Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry, Sheffield, Nottingham and Bristol.

Having interviewed him once in 2022, a few things became abundantly clear.

Payne had a big personality but an even bigger love for children. We spoke at a pre-Soccer Aid school event.

The way he was with each and every one of them, taking more selfies than I could count, laughing and playing even once the teachers tried to get the kids back in for lessons - that was an insight into just what made Liam… Liam.

How to get help if you have been affected by the issues mentioned in this article:

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) - Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

MIND provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem. Information line: 0300 123 3393

Samaritans is an organisation offering confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair. Phone 116 123 (a free 24 hour helpline) .

Shout is a 24/7 text service, free on all major mobile networks, for anyone struggling to cope and in need of immediate help. Text SHOUT to 85258

