Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates have said they are "completely devastated" by the loss of their "brother" and will miss him "terribly".

Payne, 31, who found fame on The X Factor with the boy band, died after after falling from the third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires.

A statement signed by Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan said: “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing.

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

“But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.

“For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.

“We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

Fans light candles outside the hotel where former One Direction singer Liam Payne was found dead after he fell from a balcony in Argentina. Credit: AP

One Direction formed in 2010, with Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, after they individually auditioned on the talent show.

After becoming one of the biggest pop groups in the world, with five albums and four world tours, they went on indefinite hiatus in 2016.

A post-mortem examination found that Payne had died of multiple traumas and "internal and external haemorrhage " after falling from a hotel balcony.

Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No 16 said it would be investigating the incident as an “inconclusive death” after the conclusions of the report.

Fans immediately started to gather outside the hotel where Payne died. Credit: ITV News

The prosecutor’s office said five witnesses were questioned in order to reconstruct what happened on October 16 at the CasaSur Hotel in the Palermo area of Buenos Aires.

Reports say staff at the hotel made two calls to emergency services, with audio revealing a staff member had asked for assistance for a guest who was “intoxicated by drugs and alcohol”.

Police officers and the emergency services found Payne dead at the scene and his body was transferred to the judicial morgue.

The prosecutor’s office indicated the musician was alone when the fall occurred and said he appeared to be “going through some kind of outbreak due to substance abuse”.

Tributes have been paid to the singer after his death, with pictures showing shocked fans gathering outside the hotel after police cordoned off the area, with forensic investigators in white protective suits and blue gloves seen entering and leaving.

Fans were photographed lighting candles and leaving flowers at the side of the road in an impromptu vigil as they paid tribute to the music star.

A post from the official X Factor account on X, formerly Twitter, described Payne as “immensely talented”, while the show’s former host Dermot O’Leary told ITV’s This Morning the singer was “kind of both wise and sort of a young soul at exactly the same time”.

